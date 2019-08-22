GCSEs: Montsaye Academy, Rothwell

There were celebrations all round at Montsaye Academy today as pupils picked up their GCSE results.

Overall improvements in the pass grades compared to last year were seen in English, maths, media, music, dance, PE and science trilogy (double award).

Montsaye pupils celebrate with their results.

French pass grades saw a 58 per cent improvement on last year with 27 per cent of students securing the top 7 to 9 grades.

Richard Stanton, head of languages said it was an "outstanding performance by our students and teachers highlighting the excellent progress we have all made".

Notable students who achieved a significant number of the top 8 and 9 grades include Natalia O’Callaghan, Emma Coddington, Beth Mason, Phoebe Jackson, Harry Thompson, Cameron Reynolds, Holly Cooper, Joshua Wiley, Bethany Spencer, Evan Johnson-Chateris, George Burnside-Collier, Triumph Arach and Fabrizio Hussein.

Beth Mason said: ‘I’m really pleased with my results including four 9s and two 8s has set me up to start my A-Levels."

Emma Coddington said: "I am so happy four 9s is better than I could have ever expressed, my hard work really paid off."

Evan Johnson-Charteris said: "Better than I could have expected but I have got to thank all my teachers and peers for their help in getting me a 9, seven grade 8s and a 7."

Principal Meena Gabbi said: "It is exceptionally pleasing to see all the hard work and dedication from staff and students coming together today.

"Notably a number of students achieved the highest of grades securing them a place in our very successful sixth form provision and with other providers. I am very proud of both staff and students who have worked so hard all year to ensure the very best of outcomes."

Ann Dave, chief executive of Pathfinder Schools, said: "We are extremely proud of the pupils who have achieved this positive set of results.

"The trend of improvement continues across the multi academy trust which has seen Montsaye move from special measures to good and three of the primary schools achieve good inspection grades during the previous academic year.

"This is testament to the hard work and dedication of staff within Pathfinder Schools. We look forward to our continuing success throughout the coming year."