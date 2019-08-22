GCSEs: Manor School, Raunds

The number of students achieving five strong GCSE passes at Manor School in Raunds has increased for the third year in a row.

And it's a double cause for celebration as the number of students achieving the very top grades in English and maths has also reached a new high for the second consecutive year.

Pupils at Manor School celebrate.

Standout performances include Lucy Kirbyshire who achieved four grade 9s in science and English as well as three grade 8s and three grade 7s in her other subjects.

Izabel Turiccki and Finn Smith both gained ten GCSEs all at grade 7 or above, including five grade 9s.

Izabel’s grade 9s were in maths, English and science whilst Finn achieved his grade 9s in the sciences, religious education and maths.

The school said many subjects performed exceptionally well, in particular English literature and English language, all three modern foreign languages, music and further maths.

Principal Jay Davenport said: “We are delighted to be able share in the successes of our students both in terms of progress and attainment.

"I’m excited and looking forward to working with so many next year in our growing sixth form provision.

"These results are testament to the hard work and dedication of our students.

"Alongside this I’d like to recognise the commitment of staff, parents and carers and thank them for their support.”

Chris Hill, chief executive of the Nene Education Trust, said: “These results show that Manor School continues to go from strength to strength year on year.

"The significant increase in the number of students continuing their studies in the sixth form at Manor School is symptomatic of the culture of high expectations and rigour in learning that exists in the school."