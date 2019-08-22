GCSEs: Lodge Park Academy, Corby

There were smiles, hugs, tears of joy and sighs of relief this morning as pupils at Corby's Lodge Park Academy picked up their GCSE results.

The school, part of the David Ross Education Trust, said they had some excellent grades across a range of subjects with French, ICT, biology and art achieving extremely high success rates. The percentage of students achieving a pass in maths has also increased from the previous year.

Karina Libreiha with the Executive Principal of Lodge Park Academy, Robert Sloan

Robert Sloan, principal at Lodge Park Academy said: “We are thrilled that the hard work of so many students has been rewarded with excellent GCSE grades.

"The countless hours of revision and study have paid off. I would like to thank the staff for their dedication to ensuring students achieved the best grades possible and to congratulate the students on their achievements.

"I would like to wish them good luck for the future, many of them are continuing to study with us in our sixth form.

"We are embarking on an exciting new chapter at Lodge Park Academy and we look forward to many more years of success for our students.”

Connor Neil

First to open her results was Karina Libreiha, who was extremely pleased to have got ten GCSES at grade 5 or above, including an 8 in maths and A grades in enterprise and marketing and in ICT.

Karina said: “I am really pleased with my results, but I am also relieved! I have been waiting all summer to find out what they were.” Karina is planning to study maths, further maths and chemistry at A-Level.

Another high-flyer was Connor Neil, who was over the moon to get nine GCSE grades at 5 and above, including grade 8s in English literature, maths and art, as well as an A in ICT and a grade 9 in English language. Connor is planning to stay at Lodge Park's sixth form and study psychology and sociology.

Connor said: “I am really pleased with my results and I am looking forward to my A-Levels in September.”

Shervar Shavin

Also to scoop an excellent set of results was Katie Erridge who achieved three GCSEs at grade 5, four at grade 6, an A in ICT and a grade 8 in French.

Katie said: “I am really emotional, I always want to do my best and I want to do even better in my A-Levels.”

Shervar Shavin couldn’t believe his eyes when he opened his results. He got nine GCSE grades at 6 or above, including an A* in ICT and a grade 8 in art. Shervar plans to study science A-Level next year and said: ”I am pleased with my grades, especially in art.”

Rowena Hackwood, chief executive officer at the David Ross Education Trust said: “We are hugely proud of Lodge Park’s results. Our schools create rich and exciting learning environments that inspire students to become their confident, academic best.

"We are committed to giving every child a world class education which helps broaden their horizons, and that ambition is clearly become a reality at Lodge Park Academy.”