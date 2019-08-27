GCSEs: Latimer Arts College, Barton Seagrave

There was a real community celebration at The Latimer Arts College as families came together to congratulate students on their GCSE results on Thursday (August 22).

The school was thrilled with the increase this year in the number of grade 9 and distinction* grades with a 16 per cent increase in students who secured a 5 or higher in English and maths and a 13 per cent increase in the number of students who have secured a 4 or higher in English and maths.

Jules White and family

Principal Siobhan Hearne said: "We are so proud and honoured to be celebrating a fabulous set of results once again this year.

"There are so many students who are to be congratulated on their successes and we have had the pleasure of being able to do that personally this morning, along with so many parents and carers.

"For example, Jolanta Kirchner, Emily Hawkins, Charlie Summers, Jordon Mortimer, Jamie Driver and Rianna Jeffs achieved the highest progress scores in the year group.

"Dhiren Parmer, Georgia Ives, James Macgregor and Cameron Cassidy deserve recognition for a total of 23 top grade 9s that they achieved between them, all of which were secured through hard work, effort and determination.

Jem Cranston and family (including Principal Siobhan Hearne, mother of Jem)

"On a family theme, special mention goes to twins Bethany and Matthew Oram who gained six grade 9s each.

"On a personal level, it was a special year for me too. I passionately believe in The Latimer Arts College and all that it represents, so much so that my own son, Jem Cranston, was part of this Year 11 cohort.

"He has secured excellent results – far better than I did at his age! So I am a very proud mum today and truly indebted to the teaching staff at the college for the wonderful opportunities that they have provided for him."

Sue Wood, chair of governors, said: "At The Latimer Arts College we are never complacent.

Georgia Ives and family

"Each year we learn from the last and work hard to secure further improvements in future outcomes and this year that is exactly what we have done once again.

"Many of our students will be joining our thriving sixth form but for those who are moving on, we wish them the very best of luck with the next stage in their life journey.

"We welcome applications for our sixth form and would ask interested students to contact the college.

"We also look forward to welcoming those students who are joining us in Year 7 in September as they start their Latimer journey - they are coming to a great school."