GCSEs: Kingswood Secondary Academy, Corby

There were celebrations aplenty at Kingswood Secondary Academy in Corby as pupils picked up their GCSE results today.

Top scoring pupils included Leona Atkins, who received all grades 9 and 8, and is going on to the sixth form to study sciences and English.

Mateus Ferreira

Others praised by the school include: Elizabeth Lasekan (grades 9, 8 and 7 including a Distinction) who is going on to sixth form to study sciences, English literature and psychology, Mateus Ferreira (grades 9, 8, 7 and a Distinction*) who is going on to the sixth form to study science, history and Portuguese, Alekss Jaunosans (grades 9, 8, 7 and A*) who is going on to the form to study science and maths and Priscilla Nakanwagi (grades 8, 7 and A*) going on to the sixth form to study science and maths.

Artur Svetins achieved 'outstanding progress' and will go on to study a range of subjects including art and Sam Minta also achieved 'outstanding progress and will go on to study a range of subjects including sciences and psychology.

Andrew Burton, principal of Kingswood Secondary Academy, said: “I am delighted for our pupils and their achievements today. Our pupils and staff work so hard together, along with the parental support from home, to achieve the successes that you are reading about today: I am so proud of them all.

“We wish them continued success as they move on to their next stage of learning whether that involves starting an apprenticeship or progressing to Kingswood Secondary Academy’s sixth form: very well done.”

Priscilla Nakanwagi

Wayne Norrie, chief executive of Greenwood Academies Trust, said: “I am thrilled to share in the excitement and joy across the trust today and congratulate the pupils, staff and parents at Kingswood Secondary Academy for achieving these results.

“As a trust, we are committed to developing well-rounded pupils whose potential knows no bounds, and the results today demonstrate their determination and resilience to succeed.”

Elizabeth Lasekan

Pupils celebrate their results