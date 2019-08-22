GCSEs: Kimbolton School

The headmaster at Kimbolton School says he is delighted with his pupils' results.

A total of 36 per cent of all grades were a top 9 or 8 at the school, just over the Northamptonshire border but attended by children from our county.

Kimbolton School.

58 per cent of all grades were a 7 or higher, with 29 pupils achieving nine or more 9 to 7 grades.

Ella Edwards from Kimbolton and Ben Smith (Buckden) both achieved nine 9s – the new top grade.

Achieving at least nine grade 9 or 8s were Patrick Choy Winters (Great Paxton), Amelia Crimp (Cardington), Andrew Dowdell-Stent and Grace Johnson (both Godmanchester), Kobe Grant and Jasmine Henson (both St Neots), Christopher Neal (Eaton Ford) and Alistair Severn (Great Gransden).

Other top performers, all with at least nine 9 to 7 grades and at least eight 9 or 8s, were Emily Butts (Kimbolton), Lauren Elliott (Great Stukeley), Elio Nejim (Stukeley Meadows), Alice Oldfield (Stow Longa), Sasha-Lee Pescod (Hail Weston), Madison Peters (Fenstanton) and Charlotte Wright (Brampton).

The vast majority of the year group will be continuing in Kimbolton School’s sixth form next month where they will be joined by around 20 students from other schools.

Headmaster Jonathan Belbin said: “These excellent results reflect the hard work of our pupils and staff and I am especially delighted by the total of 174 9s achieved by a wide range of pupils.

"Indeed, 9 was our second most popular grade after 7.”