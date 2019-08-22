GCSEs: Kettering Science Academy

This year's average GCSE grade is a record high at Kettering Science Academy.

As pupils received their results today the school's attainment has again improved with 61 per cent of all students achieving a grade 9 to4 in English and maths.

Holly and Ana celebrate with their results.

Passes (grade 4) and ‘strong’ passes (grade 5) have also increased. 73 per cent of all grades in English were awarded at grades 9 to 4 whilst 68 per cent of students achieved grades 9 to 4 in maths.

This year, KSA also has the highest number of students who have qualified to enter its rapidly improving sixth form since the newly reformed GCSEs were launched.

Principal Tony Segalini said: “Once again, KSA has shown continued improvements in GCSE outcomes.

“Students have attained great outcomes and I am really proud of them as well as the teachers who worked hard to support them. We continue to be ambitious for all our students.

“I look forward to seeing many students return to the academy to extend their education at our sixth form and wish all the best to those who are continuing their studies at college and other

educational routes.”