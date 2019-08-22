GCSEs: Kettering Buccleuch Academy

There are happy faces at Kettering Buccleuch Academy today after another strong set of GCSE results.

A total of 77 per cent of students achieved a grade 4 or above in English and 58 per cent achieved the higher grade 5 or above in the same subject. In maths, students also performed well with 72 per cent achieving a grade 4 or above and 52 per cent achieving a grade 5 or above.

Pupils at KBA celebrate with their results.

The academy also saw a strong performance in science, where 68 per cent of students achieved two grade 4s or above and 56 per cent achieved two grade 5s or above. Of these students, four attained three of the highest grade 9s in separate sciences.

Top performing pupils included Esele Okondo, who achieved seven 9s, one A*, one 8, one 7 and one Distinction*, Lavan Vickneswaran, who achieved six 9s, one 8, one A and three 7s, Frankjel Hernandez, who achieved six 9s, one A*, one 8, one 7, one 5 and one Distinction*, Luke Bagshaw, who achieved four 9s, three 8s, one A, two 7s and one 6, Uday Singh, who achieved four 9s, one A*, two 8s, two 7s and one Distinction*, Ezra Lewis, who achieved four 9s, one A*, two 7s, two 6s, one 5 and one D2, Megan Miller, who achieved four 9s, three 7s, one five and one Distinction*, Bethany Courtney, who achieved three 9s, three 8s and three 7s and Chloe Anderson, who achieved seven 8s, one A, two 7s and one Distinction*.

Principal Dino Di Salvo said: “I am extremely pleased with the performance of our students today.

"We have made significant improvement on last year’s good results and have achieved our highest-ever grades across the board.

“Those celebrating today will now be able to join our sixth form where last week we also achieved some excellent results.

"I’d like to congratulate all our students celebrating today but also the staff who have supported them throughout the year.

“We are never complacent at KBA and look forward to building on this success next year”.