GCSEs: Huxlow Science College, Irthlingborough

It's all smiles at Huxlow Science College in Irthlingborough this morning after some of the best GCSE results in their history.

In total 53 per cent of students gained five GCSEs including English and maths at grade 4 and above, the equivalent to five A* to Cs.

Huxlow Science College.

The science subjects, Huxlow’s specialism, saw 'outstanding' results with 70 per cent of chemistry grades, 80 per cent of physics grades and 76 per cent of biology grades a 4 or higher.

In languages 83 per cent of students gained a grade 4 or higher in French with the top grade, grade 9, achieved in English, maths, chemistry, biology, physics, French, history and product design.

In BTEC sport 17 students achieved a distinction or distinction*.

Headteacher Steve Gordon said: “We are extremely proud of our GCSE students and thrilled that these excellent results reflect the high level of dedication they have shown to their studies.

"Staff and students have risen to the challenge this year with outstanding commitment.

"Students have had bespoke revision programmes tailored to their needs to ensure that they entered their exams feeling, calm, confident and well prepared.

“Here at Huxlow, we focus on developing “the whole child” as well as celebrating academic achievement.

"We are confident that all of our Year 11s are prepared to go on and do well in the adult world.”

It’s set to get even busier in September as the school welcomes its largest Year 7 cohort to date, building on performing arts with new state of the art facilities.

Huxlow’s sixth form is also looking forward to greeting record numbers of students.

The school is planning to increase capacity further for September 2020.