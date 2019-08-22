GCSEs: Corby Technical School

There was progress across the board at GCSE results day at Corby Technical School.

The Year 11 cohort performed well in all subjects with more than 82 per cent passing English, 76 per cent achieving maths and nearly 70 per cent of all students attaining at least five 9 to 4 graded GCSEs including English and maths.

Musa received outstanding results.

Principal Angela Reynolds said: "I am delighted with these figures which show that the value that the school adds to our students has increased significantly. We have continued to achieve excellent progress in English and maths and our technical subjects, including the sciences and computer science, have all performed extremely well.

"Congratulations to all our students, particularly the significant amount of those who have achieved at a very high level and who are celebrating multiple 8 and 9 graded results today.

"Thanks also to my dedicated team of staff, whose professionalism across the year, has led to these excellent results."

Top performers included Musa who attained eight grade 9s and one grade 8.

Martyna, Maciej and Matish.

Also with exceptional results were Martyna (one 9, three 8s, three 7s, two 6s and a 5), Maciej (four 9s, two 8s, two 7s and two 6s) and Matish (seven 9s and two 8s).

Secondary executive principal Anne Hill said: "These results highlight the commitment of our students and teaching staff across our trust schools. I am particularly delighted for those who have attained or exceeded their expected grades and I look forward to continuing to work closely with colleagues across the trust to build on this year’s results."

Dr Andrew Campbell, chief executive of the Brooke Weston Trust, said: "I’d like to congratulate staff across our secondary schools, as today’s results are testament to the hard work that our students and teaching staff have put in over the past few years. I look forward to the majority of our students returning to study with us in sixth form as the results they received today will lay the foundation for their future success."