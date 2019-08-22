GCSEs: Corby Business Academy

GCSE results have improved at Corby Business Academy this year.

After pupils picked up their results this morning the school said there has been a near four per cent increase in students achieving grades 9 to 5 in English and maths, almost a seven per

Pupils celebrate their results.

cent increase in students achieving grades 9 to 5 in maths, and a slight increase in students who achieved 9 to 4 in English.

In combined science there was a four per cent increase in students who achieved grades 9 to 5 and almost a two per cent rise in students who achieved grades 9 to 7.

There was good progress in students achieving the Ebacc measure, with an eight per cent increase in students who achieved a standard pass and a five per cent increase of in those who achieved a strong pass.

There was also an increase in students who achieved a strong pass in a modern foreign language, with an increase of almost 11 per cent, as well as a near four per cent rise in students achieving a standard pass.

Pupils celebrate their results.

Top performers included Oliwia Piskor (three grade 9s, two grade 8s, two Distinction*s, two grade 7s, and two grade 6s), Sophie Layton-Matthews (one grade 9, three grade 8s, two grade 7s, one Distinction, one grade 6 and one grade 5) and Joe Shirlaw (one grade 9, three grade 8s, two grade 7s, three grade 6s and one grade 5).

There was also individual success with the progress that students made during their secondary education. These included Paula Gogoza, Oliwia Piskor, Lizete Muneice and Igor Pereszczako, who all ended with results that included grades 9 to 7 or Distinction*s.

There is a rise in internal students meeting the entry criteria for sixth form studies at Corby Business Academy, which looks set to increase the number of students enrolling for the forthcoming academic year.

In a joint statement heads of school Simon Underwood and Nicola Treacy said: “We are pleased and keen to acknowledge that many of our students now have the attainment grades to pursue their next pathway.

“The subject area gains in attainment are a good foundation for the students themselves and also for the academy as a whole.

“Again, the biggest success stories have come from those who have combined efforts between students, staff and parents or carers.

“The academy will continue with its drive for further improvements and we wish all our young people the best in their next destinations."