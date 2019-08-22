GCSEs: Brooke Weston Academy, Corby

Students and staff at Brooke Weston Academy in Corby are celebrating another "exceptional" year of GCSEresults.

This year 86 per cent of Year 11 students secured grades 9 to 4 in English and 87 per cent in maths.

Amelia Sulch.

The new ‘strong pass’ or grade 5 also saw impressive outcomes with 72 per cent in English and 73 per cent in Mathematics.

Almost a third of all grades were awarded 9 to 7 grades and more than 40 per cent of students achieved the English Baccalaureate at grade 5 or above, which is more than double the national average.

The school said they are very proud of the achievements of all their students, but that there were some exceptional individual performances that deserved a particular mention.

Matthew Leer, Amelia Sulch and Olivia Miller all received at least nine A*/9/8 grades each.

Matthew Leer.

Principal Pete Kirkbride, said: ‘Once again I am completely delighted with the Brooke Weston Academy GCSE results, which follow on from our brilliant sixth form successes last week.

"It gives me huge pleasure to congratulate all of our students on their fantastic achievements. The success of our students is a testament to their determination, especially with the more challenging reformed GCSEs.

"I remain tremendously proud that we continue the mission to ensure that every student, regardless of their starting point when they arrive at Brooke Weston Academy, maximises every opportunity to make exceptional progress.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank all staff and parents for their relentless support. I feel privileged to be part of such an inspiring school community."

Olivia Miller.

Secondary executive principal Anne Hill said: "These results highlight the commitment of our students and teaching staff across our trust schools. I am particularly delighted for those who have attained or exceeded their expected grades and I look forward to continuing to work closely with colleagues across the trust to build on this year’s results."

Dr Andrew Campbell, chief executive officer of the Brooke Weston Trust, said: "I’d like to congratulate staff across our secondary schools, as today’s results are testament to the hard work that our students and teaching staff have put in over the past few years.

"I look forward to the majority of our students returning to study with us in sixth form as the results they received today will lay the foundation for their future success."