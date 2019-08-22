GCSEs: Bishop Stopford School, Kettering

Students have been celebrating at Bishop Stopford School in Kettering today after receiving their GCSE results.

Initial figures indicate that 88 per cent achieved a standard pass in both English and Maths (grade 4 or above), and an impressive 74 per cent achieved a strong pass (grade 5 or above).

The boys celebrate their results.

64 per cent of students achieved the EBacc – a challenging range of academic subjects (English, maths, science, history or geography and a language), with more than two-thirds of them

achieving a strong pass in this measure.

46 students – more than 20 per cent of the year group - achieved grades 7-9 in at least eight of their GCSEs.

Headteacher Jill Silverthorne said: “It is wonderful to see our students so happy today after two years of incredibly hard work.

Joe Drage, Olivia Berardi-Ross, Ella Hammond, all delighted with their results

"We are thrilled with the performance across all subjects, and initial indications suggest progress has strengthened even further from a strong performance last year.

"I am particularly proud of those students who have special educational needs and those from disadvantaged backgrounds, who have made significant progress.

"We cannot underestimate the challenge of the new GCSEs, and it is fitting that we celebrate students’ successes today after two years of dedication to their studies.

"We wish them all the best as they move on to the next stage of their education."