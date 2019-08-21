GCSEs: All the results for students in Kettering, Corby, Wellingborough and East Northants

The wait will be over for GCSE students across the north of the county when they pick up their results today (Thursday).

And we want to share the exam successes from our schools with our readers.

Students will find out if their hard work has paid off today.

We will be updating our website throughout the day with the top grades from each of the schools in your area.

Any schools wishing to have their results and pictures published online as well as in the paper can email them to nt.newsdesk@northantsnews.co.uk.

We’d also love to see your celebration pictures so email them to the address above or send them via @NTelegraph on Twitter or by posting them on the Northants Telegraph Facebook page.

- For Huxlow Science College, click here