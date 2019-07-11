Further legal action to be taken over builder illegally continuing work at Gretton site

Senior Corby Council officers will today meet to consider more robust legal action over a builder who has continued to work at a building site in Gretton despite being ordered to stop.

The Northants Telegraph reported back in June that builders had been told to down tools at Station Roadafter a house teetering on the edge of the site began to develop cracks.

Work has continued on the site despite a stop notice

Owner Dave Celements told the Northants Telegraph that he had been left on tenterhooks, fearing his home would collapse into the hole.

The developer hadn’t met planning conditions that they had to adhere to before work could start.

Council officers put a stop notice on the site on June 18 which is due to expire on July 16.

But despite this, work at the site run by Edren Homes has continued.

The pretty house in Clay Lane, on the edge of the site

Today (Thursday, July 11), there will be a high-level meeting to decide what powers will now be used against the developer.

Speaking at a Corby Council meeting on Tuesday evening, planning enforcement officer Dean Biddle said: “Despite a lot of negotiations with the developer, work has continued and the planning conditions remain undischarged.

“The temporary stop notice lasted until July 16.

“We have evidence to suggest he’s continued to work and are considering further action.

“He was served a breach of condition notice with the temporary stop notice.

“We gave them 30 days to submit the relevant details and the matter is still ongoing.”

Councillor Kevin Watt said: “This developer seems to have stuck two fingers up to the council.

“He’s proceeding and there’s potential damage to the buildings on the edge of the property.”

Mr Biddle added: “We asked the Health and Safety Executive to visit the property and they’ll be dealing with the potential danger caused to the neighbouring properties.

Corby Council lead member for housing Bob Eyles said: “Ignoring the temporary stop notice is a criminal offence.

“What other actions can we take to stop work on that site? Do we have to get a court order?”

Mr Biddle confirmed the council would be exploring options including criminal prosecution. Mr Biddle said: “There’s several things on the table. We’ll be searching all avenues available to us.”