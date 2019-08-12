Funeral this Wednesday for popular Corby councillor

The funeral of much-loved Corby councillor Mary Butcher takes place this Wednesday (aug 14).

The popular councillor, who was also a previous mayor of Corby, died suddenly at her home on July 4, aged 63.

People will have the opportunity to pay their last respects at her funeral which takes place at the Warren Hill Crematorium in Kettering at 10am.

Mrs Butcher, who was a widow and has one son, was much celebrated in Corby for her work representing vulnerable people, most notably domestic abuse victims.

A Labour borough councillor since 2007, where she represented the Beanfield ward, she was also a member of Northamptonshire County Council from 2013 to 2017.

Mary was also well known through her role as an events organiser in the early 2000s at the Asda store in Corby, where she worked on a number of initiatives to help improve the town.

Her most recent success involved giving a voice to landlords across Corby who had come under siege earlier in the year after a series of break-ins.

She was a serving member of the police and crime panel and regularly spoke up in the town’s interest.

The family have requested no flowers and would like any donations to go the Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service.