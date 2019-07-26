Fundraising quiz for Kettering Street Pastors

A fundraising quiz will be held to support the running costs of the Kettering Street Pastors.

The street pastors - an army of volunteers - give up their weekends looking out for people out on the town.

To thank them for their efforts and help support their running costs the Kettering Town Centre Partnership is running a quiz night.

The fully-booked quiz night, with more than 80 people pitting their wits against each other, is being held at the Royal Hotel on August 2.

Kettering Town Centre Partnership chairman Simon Cox said: “Kettering Street Pastors do a fantastic job in looking after the local community whilst they are out enjoying themselves and it’s only right that the community should thank them back by helping raising funds to support their running costs.

"I would like to thank everyone who has come forward to support the quiz as we look to raise funds for them and officially thank them.”

Shire Sounds, Kettering’s new community radio station, will be leading the quiz with Raj Punni from the Royal Hotel lending his support by hosting the event and the night's entertainment.