Fun for all the family at Wellingborough's Christmas lights switch-on

Wellingborough's Christmas lights will be turned on by panto cast members and the mayor next month.

The countdown to Christmas will begin when events kick off on Saturday, November 23 in Market Square from 2.30pm.

Action from last year's big switch-on.

This year’s event, which is organised by Wellingborough Council, will offer a wide-range of festive celebrations including performances by local community groups throughout the afternoon.

The mayor of Wellingborough, Cllr Jo Beirne, will be joined by some cast members of The Castle Theatre’s Christmas pantomime, Aladdin, to turn on this year’s Christmas display at about 5.30pm.

Special guests will be announced shortly and the light switch-on will be rounded off with a fireworks display.

Council leader Cllr Martin Griffiths said: “We are delighted to be delivering the annual Christmas light switch-on once again and we are thrilled that some fantastic local organisations will be joining us this year.

"I would encourage everyone to come along and celebrate the countdown to Christmas at this fun-filled free to attend event.”

The festive lights, which are new for this year’s celebrations, will be turned on from October 21 to 27 to commemorate Diwali.

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Mill Road will be celebrating its 10th anniversary with grand Diwali celebrations, on October 27 and 28.