Fun festival to raise funds for Corby’s Logan

Little Learners Fest will feature live music, circus performers, a barbecue and lots of family fun.

The proceeds will all go to the family of Logan Barton to help them pay for his needs.

Bezerkaz circus will be one of the features at the fun day

Logan, six, has a vanishingly-rare chromosome deletion and a string of serious conditions that last year saw him hit the headlines after the authorities could not provide the round-the-clock care his parents wanted for him.

Instead, his mum Wendy spends all of her time caring for him, has become virtually housebound, and cannot work.

Now pals at Little Learners Nursery in Occupation Road, Corby, have arranged the festival to help out Logan’s family.

Owner Sam Evans said: “Both Logan and his big brother were originally going to come to Little Learners but circumstances meant they couldn’t come in the end. We stayed in touch with them and we’ve all been really moved by the things that have happened to them.

”This year has been hell for them and we think it will be good to show them how amazing the community of Corby can be. It’s going to be free entry but all proceeds will go to the Bartons”

The day will feature live music from covers band Odd Child as well as entertainment and giant bubbles from Bezerkaz Circus.

There’ll be a barbecue and a bar serving alcohol as well as a raffle, bouncy castle kindly donated by Jumping Jax, face painting and hair glitter.

The event, which is open to all, takes place in the nursery’s wildlife garden on Saturday, June 29, from 11am.