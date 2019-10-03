Frightening good night returns to Northamptonshire for tenth year

Tickets are now on sale for the award-winning Dr Fright's Halloween Nights in Earls Barton.

Halloween is nearly upon is and adrenaline junkies can test their nerves at the multi-award winning, Dr Fright’s Halloween Nights.

Dr Frights Halloween Nights is making its return for the tenth year running.

The line up of mazes this year include a journey through a dense dark woods with a cannibal hillbilly while a Wild West mash-up awaits Halloween-lovers inside ‘Redneck Redemption’.

‘Killer Clowns On A Spaceship’ will be further down the line with intergalactic clowns before ‘Hollywood Horror’ is on the cards to return with a ‘Directors Cut’ featuring new twists on some of the most iconic scenes from previous events.

Tickets are on sale now for this year's event which will starts on October 17 and draws to a close 16 nights later on November 2.

The event is centred around a themed ‘Horrortown’ arena complete with roaming actors.

This year there will be a Horror Bar to help celebrate ten years of the event - with hot food and drink.

Robert Gray, one half of the organising duo, The Gray Brothers, said: “It’s our 10th event this year so we have gone all out with the scares and created the biggest Dr Fright’s yet.

“We have four adrenaline-fuelled attractions, ranging from re-imagined fan favourites from Dr Fright’s past, to terrifying new experiences.

"Whether you have attended before or are new to Dr Fright’s, this year is not to be missed."

The event is held at White's Nurseries, Earls Barton, Northants, NN6 0EP.

Ticket prices range from £16.95 - £23.95 plus booking fee.

For more information and to buy tickets click here.