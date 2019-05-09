Free rides at Wicksteed Park this weekend - if you’re called Archie

Kettering’s Wicksteed Park is celebrating the birth of the Royal baby - by giving a free ride wristband away to anyone called Archie.

The popular park will give away a wristband worth up to £19 on Saturday and Sunday (May 11 and 12) to anyone called Archie who brings proof of identity.

It comes after Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex announced the name of their baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, yesterday (Wednesday).

A spokesman for the park said: “We want to join everyone else in passing on our congratulations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and wanted to do something a little bit special to mark the occasion.

“So this Saturday and Sunday anyone called Archie just has to bring proof of their ID in order to get a ride wristband for free.”

Wicksteed Park boasts one of the UK’s longest zipwires and the Sway Rider with 147 acres of parkland.

Other attractions include Rocky River Falls, the UK’s most popular narrow gauge railway which travels around the park, a Tree Top Walk and meerkats.