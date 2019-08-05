Free lunch club for struggling Corby families starts tomorrow

A club to provide lunches for families finding it tough to feed their children through the summer holidays kicks off in Corby tomorrow.

The Lunchbusters organisation is aimed at children who would normally get a free school meal during term time.

Maria Bryan, who also volunteers at Corby Foodbank, decided to start the lunch club with her friend Lyn Buckingham after seeing first-hand how many people in Corby are struggling to afford to put basic meals on the table.

She said: “The number of families coming into the foodbank has increased so much recently.

”And it’s even more difficult for those families in the summer holidays because the kids don’t have a free school meal every day. If you’re living hand-to-mouth then finding that extra is impossible.”

She put out an appeal on Facebook for help and within 24 hours the people of Corby had raised £500 to get Lunchbusters up and running.

”In Corby, if you say you need something then people find it for you.

”People were walking up to me giving me money in the street - and these are people who don’t have much themselves.

”It’s just so amazing.”

Central England Co-Operative Society also saw Maria’s appeal and donated £250 in vouchers.

Maria added: “If things are tight then please just come along with your kids and we’ll make you something to eat or give you a packed lunch to take away if you’d prefer.”

The club will take place at Stephenson Way Community Centre and is completely free of charge. It runs tomorrow (Tuesday, August 6), Friday (August 9) then on Tuesday (August 13) then Thursday (August 15) from 12 noon to 1.30 on each of those days.

Anyone with specific dietary or access needs, or those wishing to help, can call 07508 112816 or email Lunchbusterscorby@gmail.com. You can find out more on the group’s Facebook page.

