Free family fun for Corby's National Play Day celebrations

Water slides, a giant sandpit, woodland crafts and a bubble station are just some of the activities that families can enjoy when Corby celebrates National Play Day next week.

A fun-packed programme of free events will run at West Glebe Park on Wednesday, August 7 from midday to 4pm.

Corby Council is combining its B-Active Family Fun Festival and its annual Cyclefest to ensure there's something for everyone.

There will be a family sports day, pedal powered smoothies, garden games, glitter tattoos, outdoor spin classes, children's attractions, crazy bikes and walking football and walking netball, plus a BMX street show.

Families can bring their own lunch and join the 'Big Healthy Picnic' and cyclists are encouraged to bring along their bikes for a free MOT.

Corby Council’s Lead Member for Community, Cllr John McGhee, said: "National Play Day is something Corby Council has been celebrating for many years now and I thank the Friends of West Glebe who have been involved in gaining funding from the Northamptonshire Community Foundation this year to allow us to put so many fun activities on for all the family.

"Hopefully the sun will shine next Wednesday and lots of people will come out to play!”