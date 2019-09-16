Free Corby event for your mind, body and spirit

A Corby health charity, which supports people with mental health, addiction recovery or chronic pain, is holding a day-long Mind Body Spirit event.

STAGES (Support Training, Advice, Guidance and Educational Services) will host the event at Kingswood Neighbourhood Centre on Sunday, September 22.

The charity was founded in 2013 by Katie Read when she could not find the right support when struggling to cope with her husband’s agoraphobia and alcohol dependency.

Registered disabled the 50-year-old has been supporting clients full time while living with fibromyalgia and multiple joint osteoarthritis.

Using alternative therapies to help herself and to support clients, Katie has brought together a number of practitioners under one roof to provide a one-stop shop.

As well as talks to boost well-being there will be a variety of stalls and sessions including meditation, herbal nutrition, massage and yoga.

Katie said: “We have an awesome line-up so far for the day. We’ve had events before but this will be the biggest and the best so far.

“People can come down to the centre and find out what we’re all about.

“We are a solution focused group - we focus on what we can do not what we can’t do.

“Addiction and chronic pain all impact on mental health. It’s a personal passion of mine to help.”

Entry to the event at Kingswood Neighbourhood Centre is free, with a donation bucket on the door.

Stalls will be open throughout the day offering reflexology, reiki, crystal therapy, spiritual healing with specific sessions with: Lisa Phillips a Corby-based confidence life coach at 12.30pm; Yoga 4 Health at 2pm with Ashok Nathwani with ‘Laughter Yoga’ and at 2.45pm Katie will lead a short meditation.

The event takes place at Kingswood Neighbourhood Centre in Alberta Close, NN18 9HU on Sunday, September 22, from 11am to 4pm.

For further details go to www.stagescharity.co.uk or facebook page @stagesnonprofit.