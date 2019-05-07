Formula 1 legend opens Rushden engineering site where 100 jobs will be created

A former British Grand Prix winner has opened an engineering site where 100 highly-skilled jobs will be created.

Johnny Herbert cut the ribbon at Birmingham-based adi Group's new engineering facility in Rushden.

Johnny Herbert cuts the ribbon

The multi-disciplinary firm identified the range of technical skill sets available locally and the flexibility the new base offers in servicing clients.

Johnny said: “This is a fantastic facility on the doorstep of many of adi Group’s key current and future clients.

"It enables the adi Group to serve those clients even more efficiently, responding quickly in tune with their evolving needs.

"There will be high-quality jobs for local people and wonderful training opportunities for what can be a rewarding as well as a highly-rewarded career."

Alan Lusty, Johnny Herbert and James Sopwith

The 1991 Le Mans winner added: "Looking at this facility and hearing the firm’s plans, it is very well-placed to inspire the next generation of skilled engineers."

With 30 staff already recruited and 70 more due over the next 18 months, the company has committed to a further 100 positions in the second phase of its development in 2021.

James Sopwith, group strategic account director, said it had been a pleasure to show clients the new capabilities of the 16,000 sq ft site, at Crown Way Industrial Estate.

"The fact we already have 30 staff here and will look to push forward towards 200 employees during phase 2 in years 3 and 4, marks an exciting expansion of our geographical capabilities," he said.

"More importantly, though, it also comes as great news for local jobs and for our clients in the region – current and future – to the needs of whom we can now rapidly respond."

The adi Group was founded in 1990 by CEO Alan Lusty – who entered engineering as an apprentice – and has since added more than 30 disciplines to its offering.

"There’s a common misconception that engineering is a greasy, messy business, when in reality it’s about planning, precision and improvement,” said Mr Lusty.

"It’s about finding solutions to problems and making things happen. So, it’s very satisfying and it pays very well.

"But, as a society, we’re not inspiring enough young people to get involved. That’s a problem in need of a solution."

The CEO explained how the company will have a minimum of five per cent of its workforce made up of full-time apprentices.

"We met and exceeded that aspiration ahead of schedule and this facility will most definitely help us go even further to that end," he added.

"We know this area has people with the skills we need to solve problems for our clients, so the job opportunities our new capability here represents are great not only for us but also for our clients and, most importantly, for the local community."

Guests on the day learned about the firm’s philosophy and toured the newly-operational facility before being treated to food, musical entertainment and a Q&A with Johnny Herbert, who lifted the veil on Formula 1 and stunned guests with artefacts from a shocking crash he experienced at Brands Hatch in 1988.