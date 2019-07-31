Former shoe factory in Wellingborough converted into apartments

An old shoe factory in Wellingborough has been redeveloped to create six apartments.
The building in Vivian Road has been given a new lease of life with the creation of one and two-bedroom apartments.
Development firm Vantage Homes is behind the project, after the company bought the building a year ago.
Prior to that, it was used by a firm to store tiles but was falling into disrepair.
Vantage Homes' director, Stefan Gavin, said they have named the building Cobber's Yard as a nod to the building's heritage.
He said: "The building was coming to the end of its life when we got it. It hadn't been used for a long time and neighbours were complaining about it."
The year-long conversion project was completed earlier this year and now all but one of the apartments have been let.