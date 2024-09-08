Former Rushden PCSO in court to face charge of GP surgery computer data breach and assaulting a police officer
Craig Blacha of Glenfield Close, Rushden had been ordered to return to Northampton Magistrates’ Court to appear before District Judge Amar Mehta after initial hearings earlier this year.
Blacha, 26, had pleaded not guilty in June 29, 2023, to both charges relating to incidents that took place in August, 2022 when he is alleged to have accessed data belonging to Parklands Medical Centre, Rushden.
A month later on September 21, Blacha is alleged to have assaulted a police officer who visited his house in Rushden.
In court to decide a date for the trial, prosecutor Caroline Hensley told the court the raw data was unable to be copied.
The court was told the vast amount of data that needed to be analysed by an expert, the trail would have to be adjourned so computers could be accessed in person at the GP surgery.
Time for the court to hear the evidence in the case was estimated as being 15 hours with all witnesses and experts to appear in person to assist Blacha who has autism.
Defence Angela Lewis said: “He does suffer with autism. He does have difficulties with communication.”
A trial was set for three days at Northampton Magistrates’ Court in February next year.