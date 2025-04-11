Former Kettering Odeon cinema protected by new security fence after TikTok trespass
A new site fence has been installed on land in Pegasus Court to contain the demolished restaurants and the soon-to-be flattened Hobson’s Choice pub and eight-screen Odeon cinema.
Recently, social media posts showing the complex had been shared revealing the vandalised interiors, including ripped screens and broken fittings.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “We had a couple of reports relating to TikTok live content from within the building on the evening of April 4 into April 5 – officers attended shortly before midnight on April 4 and spoke to three people.”
Trespass is a civil matter – not criminal – and no offences had been identified by the officers.
The cinema has also featured on ‘urbex’ sites by urban explorers.
Site owners Rockmount Kettering Limited have been granted planning permission to demolish the building to ground slab level and a concrete level surface installed.
Kettering cinema goers were left without any local big-screen entertainment when the movie theatre closed its doors for the last time at the end of January.
Odeon owners said the facility was ‘not a viable or feasible proposition’.
Demolition of restaurants at the Pegasus Court site has already begun with the unit that housed Frankie & Benny’s and Mazza already razed to the ground. Works to remove Hobson’s Choice and the Odeon are expect to be completed by the end of May.
Rockmount Kettering Limited has been contacted for comment.