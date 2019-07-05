Former Corby Mayor Mary Butcher dies

Tributes have been paid to Corby councillor Mary Butcher, who died yesterday.

A serving member of Corby Council, Cllr Butcher had represented the Beanfield ward since 2007, was a former mayor of Corby and was also a former county councillor.

Mary Butcher

Council leader Cllr Tom Beattie said: “Mary’s death is a shock to members and officers of the council.

“Our deepest sympathies from all members and officers are with her son, other members of her family and her friends and associates.

“Mary was a colleague for many years and believed passionately in Corby and its citizens.

“Mary was a community champion and would always speak up for the town. She was proud of Corby and what it had achieved.”

Corby Council will open a book of condolence available at the Cube HelpDesk during normal office hours and is flying the Union Flag at half-mast as a sign of respect.