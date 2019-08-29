Former Corby gym set to become council homes

A former gym once earmarked to become a night shelter for the town’s rough sleepers looks likely to be turned into council housing accommodation.

Corby Council is proposing to convert the building it owns on Cannock Road into places for those on the council waiting list.

Plans by Corby Nightlight to turn the building in Cannock Road into a homeless shelter were dropped last year.

Details of the proposal are being kept under wraps and will be discussed in private by the local authority’s One Corby committee in October.

However, at last night’s (Aug 27) overview and scrutiny committee meeting held at the Corby Cube the council’s lead member Bob Eyles gave a few details of the current thinking.

He said: “We are going to convert it into five residential units and one of the units will be designed for special needs.”

The building was going to be used to create a new night shelter after proposals from Corby Nightlight were approved last summer. But the charity announced it was calling time on the plans earlier this year after being unable to secure the funds needed to renovate it.

The council is now setting up its own night shelter in Dorking Walk on the Kingswood estate and will bring in an outside agency to run it.

The authority has a number of new build projects on the go in a bid to bolster its housing stock – which currently stands at 4800 properties. At the start of July it had 1489 households on its waiting list.

It is involved in negotiations with Orbit Homes to acquire a site which has planning permission for 32 houses and is building 18 new homes at Cheltenham Road on the Oakley Vale estate.

The council has recently come under fire from one of its own councillors for the costs of four new unfinished one-bed modular homes at Wilby Close.

Each one is costing more than £170,000 to complete. It is also set to spend £923,000 converting eight former garages on the Kingwood estate into flats.