Football tournament sees £1,600 donated to Kettering's Johnny's Happy Place

A cheque for £1,600 was presented to Kettering's Johnny's Happy Place (JHP) after a charity football tournament last month.

The second annual Mark 'Barney' Barwell Memorial Football Tournament was held at Tresham College in memory of Barney, who died in 2017.

His friends pulled together to organise the tournament in his honour with a fundraising page to raise funds for Parkinson's UK, Barney's Legacy Fund and Kettering-based community interest group Johnny's Happy Place, which was set up following the death of Johnny Mackay in 2014.

Friends of Barney were delighted to drop into Johnny’s Happy Place to present them with their share of the funds raised from the tournament, a total of £1,600 which surpassed last year's amount.

This was thanks, in part, to the generous sponsorship of Chris George Estate Agents to cover the organisational costs, along with the appearance from Ricky ‘The Hitman’ Hatton, who donated two pairs of signed boxing gloves to auction off after taking part in the tournament.

With about 150 players and at least another hundred supporters the tournament has grown from last year and plans are in place to make it bigger and better next year on September 19.

JHP have some exciting events lined up including a Northern Soul and Motown night at the Athletic Club on November 2 and ‘A Comedy Gig For Alex’ on November 9 at Kettering Arts Centre. Tickets are still available for both.