Food store opens Kettering branch

A new food store opened in Kettering yesterday (Tuesday), creating 30 jobs.

The Food Warehouse, a concept by frozen food brand Iceland, invested more than £750,000 to open a store in Belgrave Retail Park off Northfield Avenue.

Every customer who visited the 11,000 sq ft store was entered into a free prize draw for a chance of winning prizes including home appliances and gift vouchers.

Kettering store manager Dan Rainbow said: “Our opening day has been great fun for the whole family and our team are so excited to welcome the people of Kettering to our brand new store.”

Launched five years ago, The Food Warehouse now has more than 90 stores across Britain including one in Corby which opened in 2017.

Kristian Barrett, operations director for The Food Warehouse, said: “We’re delighted to have opened our new store in Kettering.

“The Food Warehouse is an innovative store format, responding to the changing needs of shoppers by offering amazing bulk-buy deals and homeware offers alongside a fantastic range of frozen, fresh and chilled foods.”