The world's most famous steam engine drew crowds all along its route through the county this morning.

The Flying Scotsman stopped off at Kettering station on route to York to take on water, before delighting onlookers when it left in a cloud of steam.

The Flying Scotsman. Picture by Glyn Dobbs

It had earlier passed Sharnbrook, Souldrop, Wellingborough and Burton Latimer before continuing through Corby and Gretton and over the Harringworth viaduct.

