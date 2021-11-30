Five-mile queues on A14 near Kettering after rush-hour crash blocks one lane
Drivers warned to expect 30-minute delays heading westbound
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 9:05 am
Updated
Tuesday, 30th November 2021, 9:06 am
Drivers are being warned to avoid the A14 westbound near Kettering after a collision during rush hour on Tuesday morning (November 30).
National Highways say one lane is blocked between the A6 and junction 2 at Kelmarsh with nearly FIVE MILES of queues adding at least 30 minutes to normal journey times.