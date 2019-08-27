First wave of eco homes up for sale in Corby

The first modular eco home which offers residents little or no energy bills has been completed in Priors Hall in Corby.

Four houses in the 47-home project are now up for sale, with the scheme’s showhome the first to be fully decorated and furnished.

The showhome is now complete

The wall panels of the houses are built in a factory then assembled on site. The first 'superstructures' of the three-storey townhouses were completed in 34 days and potential buyers can see what they will look like when they are fully completed with a visit to the showhome.

The project, Etopia Corby, will comprise 31 houses and 16 apartments. A typical three-bed house will go on the market for between £295,000 and £350,000.

The panalised build system is designed to reduce construction time, lowering the cost to homebuyers. The homes produce their own energy and are also equipped with an earth energy bank, which stores heat energy while batteries store electricity. The eco-friendly technology uses hybrid solar panels to generate heat that can then be stored and used by the ground source heat pump for hot water and heating.

Etopia Corby has been chosen as one of five Building for 2050 research projects funded by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, with the aim of demonstrating how villages of the future can be developed quicker and more affordably.

The showhome at Etopia Corby

Joseph Daniels, CEO of Project Etopia, said: “Opening the doors to the completed house for the first time was an exciting moment for the whole team. It’s the realisation of months of hard work.

“When prospective buyers visit, we expect they will be surprised to learn these homes are all modular. There are no obvious giveaways and they look just like any other modern, spacious property, with a lot of natural light and outside space. The fact they use the latest off-site construction techniques is hard to discern, inside and out.

“The Corby site is currently at different stages of construction and progressing well but we’re now ready to welcome our first prospective buyers into the showhome and we are really looking forward to blowing them away.

“This house is evidence that modular housing delivers desirable homes for everyone in no time at all, with all the cost, labour and time savings that help us keep prices at an affordable level.”

The showhome at Etopia Corby

The showhome at Etopia Corby