Work has been completed on the first warehouse unit at Isham’s Symmetry Park, Kettering, the 136-acre site on the A509 between the village and Junction 9 of the A14.

Developers Tritax Symmetry has finished the first unit 312,875 sq ft (29,067sq m) or 7acres – the equivalent of just over four and half football pitches.

The warehouse facility has been pre-let on a 15-year lease to Iron Mountain, a US data centre storage provider.

Symmetry Park Kettering at Isham

Built following the UK Green Building Council framework for net zero carbon in construction, the finished unit includes ‘state of the art’ 294,300 sq ft warehouse and 18,330 sq ft office accommodation.

Jonathan Wallis, development director and head of Tritax Symmetry’s Northampton office, said: “Symmetry Park, Kettering represents a new era of logistics development, with the wellbeing of employees here playing a fundamental role in the design.

“It is this customer and employee-based approach that has helped us attract multi-national organisations such as Iron Mountain whose environmental, social and governance values very much mirror our own.

“Securing an excellent covenant and the high spec of the building has meant that we have attracted further interest in the scheme with an announcement regarding the next phase of development to follow.”

Symmetry Park Kettering near Isham

The site has outline planning consent for 2,310,000 sq ft of logistics floor space.

Reserved Matters Consent has also been obtained for two further buildings of 500,000 sq ft and 123,000 sq ft.

Maria Torrent-March, warehouse and logistics director at Iron Mountain said: “From the unit's state-of-the-art energy efficiency measures to the focus on staff's health and wellbeing, this community conscious site will be an excellent blueprint for the warehouse of the future.

“Our partnership with Tritax will enable Iron Mountain to pass on our carbon credentials to our customers as we work collectively to cut carbon emissions across the supply chain and meet ambitious net-zero targets, all while providing best-in-class service in a vital industry.”