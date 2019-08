The Market Place pub, which has been closed for two years, opened its doors to customers again on Friday, with a very different look.

The central bar has been moved and walls knocked down to create one, larger room, and there is an outdoor seating area complete with bar.

Street food-style dishes can be found on the menu, including sharing platters and burgers. The new owner is hoping to hold regular live music events.

