First couple marry at Kettering's crematorium

A couple who were the first to marry at Kettering's crematorium will feature on TV.

Kettering couple Joelene and Sean Lawrence tied the knot in glorious sunshine on June 22 at the Warren Hill venue, which includes a purpose-built outdoor pavilion and woodland area as well as the crematorium and burial grounds.

Picture by Sean O'Dell seanodell.co.uk

It was the first wedding at the venue and the day saw the happy couple surprise their friends and closest family on the bride’s 40th birthday and their 10th anniversary.

After the unexpected wedding guests enjoyed an afternoon tea, live band and pizza van in the evening.

The wedding was also filmed as part of UKTV’s Wedding Fixer show and is scheduled to be shown in the autumn.

The newlyweds said: “We feel very privileged to have been the first couple to have tied the knot at Warren Hill.

A film crew captured the wedding.

"As soon as we saw the venue we immediately fell in love with it and knew we had to get married there."

The venue started taking bookings last year but the concept of getting married at a crematorium split Northants Telegraph readers.

Kettering Council, who run the venue, said it was "an ideal venue for weddings, in the same way as any church or hotel performs a number of social functions".

They promised that weddings and funerals would not be held on the same day.

Picture by Sean O'Dell seanodell.co.uk

Shirley Plenderleith, head of public services at Kettering Council, said: “We would like to congratulate Mr and Mrs Lawrence on their special day.

"We were delighted to help them celebrate such a special occasion and we are looking forward to hosting more weddings at Warren Hill.”

Cllr Ian Jelley, Kettering Council’s portfolio holder for strategic delivery, gave his congratulations and added: "Weddings at Warren Hill are great idea to improve the services we provide for local people, to make even better use of one of our best assets and to earn additional income for the council."

A licence has been granted to hold wedding ceremonies in the Edgar Newman Ceremony Room and Garden Pavilion.