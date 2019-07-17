Firefighters warn against river jumping as blue algae and car engines can lurk in Northamptonshire rivers
Firefighters have staged a 'live casualty' in the River Nene to showcase the risk of jumping or falling into rivers and stretches of water.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) have launched a campaign this summer to highlight water safety messages after 16 people have died in the past 10 years.
At The University of Northampton campus on Wednesday afternoon firefighters staged a 'throw line' water rescue drill to highlight the efforts which go into a water rescue mission.
jpimedia
Firefighters also demonstrated a 'person rescue' whereby a firefighter goes into the water - in full kit - to rescue someone who might have fallen unconscious.
jpimedia
View more