Firefighters tackle blaze at waste plant in Rushton

Firefighters are tacklng a blaze at a waste transfer facility in Rushton.

The fire started at around 6.15pm.

A spokesperson for the Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was at a waste transfer facility in Oakley Road where a 100m by50m section was ablaze.

"Two crews and a water bowser are in attendance following a call to the service at 6.15pm today

"We would urge people in the immediate area to keep doors & windows closed to avoid smoke given off. Due to the nature of the facility it's likely that we will be there for some considerable time dealing with the blaze. "