Fire destroys homes in 'Bridget Jones' village as 50 firefighters tackle blaze in picturesque Grafton Underwood
Yesterday residents in Grafton Underwood near Kettering opened their homes to neighbours after fire swept through the thatch on a two-storey house and spread to adjoining properties.
Throughout the incident on Sunday, February 2, 11 fire engines attended, including an aerial pump and a drone team – a total of about 50 firefighters attending the incident in the Kettering village.
Fire crews from Corby and Kettering remain on the scene in Grafton Road which is closed to through traffic.
A spokesman for Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue said: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue was called to reports of a two-storey, semi-detached thatched property on fire in the village of Grafton Underwood at 2.50pm yesterday (Sunday, February 2).
“Crews in breathing apparatus used hose reel jets to tackle the blaze, which quickly spread to four properties.
“National Grid were in attendance who isolated power to all affected properties.
“The fire was put out shortly after 11pm, with crews remaining at the scene throughout the night to dampen down hotspots.”
A fire investigation to determine the cause is due to take place today.
Friends and neighbours at the scene today said the fire was ‘a disaster’ but added the community had rallied around to help those affected.
They said two houses had been ‘destroyed’ and a third badly damaged after the fire spread to the attached homes, adding ‘thankfully’ no-one had been hurt.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service’s spokesman added: “Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service would like to thank residents of the village for their support during this incident, which caused significant disruption to the area, including helping to look after the welfare of our crews at the scene.”
Picturesque Grafton was used in Helen Fielding's Bridget Jones novels as her childhood home thanks to her friendship with Kettering-born Rev Richard Coles.
The village also features in the Domesday book.
During the Second World War, RAF Grafton Underwood was assigned to the United States Army Air Forces Eighth Air Force in 1942 as USAAF Station 106.
The aircrews are commemorated in a stained glass window in the village church.