Finedon community centre awarded £20,000 for building improvements

Finedon Community Sports and Leisure centre has received a massive £20,000 funding for their warmer building project fund.

The community centre is based in a 110-year old former Methodist church on Wellingborough Road, Finedon and is cold most of the year because of failing heating.

The centre has been fundraising for their warmer building project fund and has been awarded the £20,000 by SUEZ Communities Trust.

Pam Wilton, secretary of Finedon community sports and leisure centre said: "We are extremely grateful to SUEZ Communities Trust for their major contribution to enable our project to actually go ahead and happen."

The centre's building has no gas supply so is heated with electric quartz infra-red heating tubes dating from 1985.

The warmer building fund will go towards installing a heat pump air conditioning system which will be more effective in maintaining a comfortable temperature all year round.

Pam Wilton said: "It will ensure that we have air conditioning to help deal with not only the cold, but the 'very hot' days we are now experiencing!"

Marek Gordon, chairman of SUEZ Communities Trust explained the group gives funding through the Landfill Communities Fund, which is where landfill operators claim tax credits against the tax on landfill.

SUEZ Communities Fund uses credits donated by SUEZ Recycling and Recovery UK to fund improvements to public recreation facilities, like Finedon's community centre.

Mr Gordon said: "We were delighted to be able to offer funding to Finedon Community Sports and Leisure Centre."

The centre has two large function rooms with a bar and kitchen. It runs a wide range of events including pilates, tiny tots, badminton, Scouts and more.

It can also be hired out for events and secretary Pam Wilton welcomed users to contact the centre to discuss their needs as the centre is modernised.

You can contact the centre on 01933 398377.