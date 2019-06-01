Find out about plans for 2,600 more homes for Rushden

The name for the large housing development to the east of Rushden has been revealed and residents can see the first plans next week.

High Hayden Garden Community is the moniker that’s been given to the development of 2,600 homes being proposed on a greenfield site off the A6 between the John Clarke Way and Newton Road roundabouts.

Two public events will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday next week so that local people can have their say before a planning application is lodged.

The development, which will contain two schools, is likely to be completed in the early 2030s and is currently being promoted by a development consortium which includes the Duchy of Lancaster, Barratts and Taylor Wimpey.

It is one of seven across North Northamptonshire which between them will deliver thousands of new homes in the area by 2030.

A spokesman for East Northamptonshire council, which is the planning authority that will decide on the application said: “Whilst East Northamptonshire Council (ENC) is fully aware of this consultation, which brands the Rushden East Sustainable Urban Extension as the High Hayden Garden Community, ENC is not involved in it and therefore does not endorse it or any information on display.

“It is understood that the developer consortium is seeking initial views on its own proposals as part of this consultation.

“ENC continues to work with landowners and potential developers on a master-plan for the Rushden East Sustainable Urban Extension.”

The concept of a major new mixed-use development, to be integrated with the towns of Rushden and Higham Ferrers, is in the North Northamptonshire Joint Core Strategy which was adopted in July 2016.

The policy requires the preparation of a master-plan which should be consulted on and agreed with East Northamptonshire Council. The council’s agreement of the master-plan is a pre-requisite before any planning applications are granted planning permission.

East Northamptonshire Council has appointed consultants to assist with the completion of a draft master-plan, and that work is continuing.

A council spokesman said: “The council and its consultants will continue to work with the developer consortium and other stakeholders to ensure that the master-plan which is finally agreed provides framework for a high quality, cohesive and distinctive sustainable urban extension.”

The public consultation events will take place on Wednesday (June 5) at AFC Rushden & Diamonds, Hayden Rd, Rushden, and on Thursday (June 6) at Higham Ferrers Bowls Club. Both events will take place between 2pm and 7.30pm.