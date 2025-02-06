Final curtain comes down on 117 years of musical theatre in Wellingborough as operatic society calls it a day

A group which has entertained audiences with its musical theatre for more than a century has decided to call it a day.

Wellingborough Musical Theatre Society (WMTS), formerly Wellingborough Operatic and Dramatic Society (WAODS), started back in 1908.

But following an extraordinary general meeting last month, it was decided by a majority vote of the 17 members present that the group will end.

President Clive Adams said: "It is with great sadness that the committee and members wish to announce that the society has, regrettably, brought down the final curtain.”

Looking back on its history, Wellingborough was fortunate in having an operatic society - the oldest entertainment organisation in town in 1908 - and its first production was The Pirates of Penzance in 1909.

The society continued its activities without a break, apart from during both World Wars and two years when there was nowhere available to perform.

In 1920 it produced The Gondoliers by Gilbert and Sullivan at The Palace Theatre with a chorus and orchestra of 80 people.

In subsequent years, the society has performed many favorite musicals including Oklahoma, Annie Get Your Gun, Fiddler on the Roof, Oliver, My Fair Lady, The Sound of Music and many more.

In 1995 they performed Guys and Dolls in the town's brand new theatre, The Castle, which was a great thrill for all concerned and they played to full houses.

Audiences for shows have included royalty, with the society honoured to welcome the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester to its 50th anniversary production of Kings Rhapsody in 1958.

Then in 2008, their son Prince Michael was welcomed by their president, Cyril Hunter, to its 100th anniversary production of a performance of Kiss Me Kate.

Despite many highs, there have also been some lows for the group, including when The Castle Theatre went into administration followed by the Covid pandemic in 2019/2020, both of which affected them financially.

And sadly last month’s meeting means its talented members will no longer tread the boards and delight audiences with their shows.

While Mr Adams described it as ‘a very sad ending after 117 years of musical theatre in Wellingborough,’ there is a good chance people across the town will have fond memories of their performances over the years.