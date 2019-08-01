Final call to save Danesholme residents’ group

People living on Corby’s Danesholme estate are being urged to step up to make sure that they have a say in future issues affecting their area.

The Danesholme Neighbourhood Association is on the verge of closure and needs new members to keep it up-and-running.

The group is holding an extraordinary general meeting on Monday, August 12, from 7pm in the Mawdsley Room of the Danesholme Communicare Centre in Danesholme Square, Corby.

In the past, the group has had a hand in discussions on improving the estate environment and raising issues related to anti-social behaviour through liaison with the council’s neighbourhood wardens and Northamptonshire Police.

Anyone willing to get involved in the association who can spare a few hours a month, or those who want to know a little bit more, is invited to the meeting. You can also contact Corby Borough Council’s Tenant Participation Officer, Derek Young, on 01536 464605 or by e-mail at derek.young@corby.gov.uk.