Film collectables shop near Kettering set to celebrate first birthday

A Warkton shop specialising in film collectables and merchandise is set to celebrate its first birthday.

The Film Cell at Moorfield Farm in Pipe Lane is hosting a day of activities tomorrow (Saturday) to mark the milestone.

Run by the husband-and-wife partnership of Mick and Chrissy Constable, the shop has enjoyed a successful first year and now has plans to expand.

Mick said: "It's been a really good year, we've done a lot of Comic-Con events as well as running the shop and we just keep getting more customers come in.

"We're now looking at expanding into another unit."

To celebrate the shop's first birthday the 'Mystery Machine' and Stormtroopers will be there from 10am to 5pm tomorrow with a sweet sale, mystery bags, tombola and prize giveaways.

The Film Cell specialises in Harry Potter items as well as more than 800 Funko Pop! vinyl figures and collectables from other blockbusters.

They have been nominated for three categories at the Kettering Awards.