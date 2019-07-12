Festival extravaganza as Rushden Lakes turns two

The second birthday of Rushden Lakes will be celebrated in style with a two-day festival.

The retail destination first opened on July 28, 2017, and since then has seen dozens of new shops and restaurants attract thousands of visitors.

Last month its flagship cinema opened its doors, taking its place alongside other leisure activities such as a play zone and crazy golf. There are plans to extend the retail park further with a new scheme called Rushden Living.

To mark the two-year milestone and celebrate everything it has to offer Rushden Lakes will host a festival on July 27 and 28 and there promises to be a party atmosphere.

Centre manager Paul Rich said: "It’s been a spectacular two years here at Rushden Lakes and the last 12 months have been truly special with more than 20 new stores, restaurants and leisure attractions opening across East Terrace, West Terrace and Garden Square.

“The festival is going to be a brilliant way to celebrate our second birthday and we’re sure it’s going to go down a treat with our shoppers.

“It has been an extremely exciting two years and we look forward to sharing even more of what’s to come at Rushden Lakes soon.”

During the festival weekend a huge free-standing 6ft Rushden Lakes festival sign will be on show with flags, bunting and ribbons.

Shops will be coming out of their stores with activities such as festival styling, festival make-up, glitter, food tasting and cocktail masterclasses.

There will also be outdoor games, bike trips, outdoor mini golf, canoeing, dancers, street performers and acrobats.

A festival hub will feature bespoke, colourful cabins which will host styling sessions throughout the weekend. A few lucky winners will be dressed by expert stylists in clothes

from several stores at Rushden Lakes.

Children will be kept busy throughout the weekend with craft activities, a slime station and toasting marshmallows on the firepit.

There will be bean bags and deck chairs scattered throughout the festival zone where people can sit back and enjoy the entertainment.

Stores will also be offering discounts, competitions and giveaways throughout the weekend.

The festival is on from 10am to 8pm on Saturday and 10am to 5pm on Sunday.