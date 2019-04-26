Fashion show with a difference in Corby shop windows

Models will be showcasing the latest season’s fashions in Corby town centre tomorrow (Saturday).

The fashion event with a difference will see professional models showcasing the best that Spring / Summer 2019 has to offer in the windows of Corby town centre stores from 11am to 3pm.

Retailers taking part include Primark, TK Maxx, Peacocks, New Look, Roman and Elegance by Design.

Also available on the day, and in stores later, is a free, 16-page spring/summer fashion lookbook with a chance to win £200 to spend in a Corby town centre fashion store of the winner’s choice.