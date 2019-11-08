Fancy treading the boards in Wellingborough Technical Players' next production?

The Wellingborough Technical Players' previous production of Hay Fever by Noel Coward

The curtain opens on Wellingborough Technical Players' production of Edge of Darkness next week at the Castle Theatre Studio.

But the drama group's next play will be Noel Coward's satire, Relative Values, which explores the clash of cultures between Hollywood stars and the English aristocracy.

Director Teresa Webb said: "We're looking for five men and five women, from the ages of 16 to people in their mid-sixties, for this light comedy which is set in the 1950s.

Productions take place in the Castle Studio Theatre

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's about quite a well-to-do family whose son comes home to introduce his new fiancee to them and she's a Hollywood film star - but there's a twist."

Teresa will host an initial read through on Monday, November 18, in Tesco's Community Space in Wellingborough at 7.30 pm.

Audition for the roles take place on Sunday, November 24, at 2pm at Finedon Old Band Club in Orchard Road, Finedon.

Teresa added: "We've never done this Noel Coward play before. It's quite a glamorous production.

"We're looking for actors and anyone who is interested in taking part in any aspect of the production such as helping to build the set please contact me."

Tickets from the Castle box office on 01933 270007 are still available for The Edge of Darkness, which starts its run on Tuesday, November 12, to Saturday, November 16.