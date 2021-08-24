Family's tribute to 'loving daughter, sister and granddaughter' who died in Northamptonshire A5 crash

Annabelle Lovell, 18, sadly lost her life in a fatal collision on the A5.

The family of an 18-year-old woman, who was involved in a fatal crash on the A5 earlier this month, have paid tribute to her.

Annabelle Lovell, 18, was the front seat passenger in a grey BMW 3 series, which was in a collision with a Volkswagen ID4 on the A5 between Potterspury and Paulerspury on the morning of Monday, August 2.

The family of Annabelle, also known as 'Anna', told Northamptonshire Police: "She was a loving daughter, sister and granddaughter.

"This has devastated the entire family and everyone that knew her. She was taken too soon."

The driver, who also died at the scene, was 26-year-old Benjamin Teague.He lost his life just 23 months after the birth of his son, Logan, who weighed just 1lb 8oz when he was born 11 weeks early at Northampton General Hospital. The baby was only 10oz heavier than the UK's smallest baby.

Benjamin's family, who paid tribute two weeks ago, said: “Our beautiful boy gone way too soon, our hearts are broken. Your smile will never be forgotten."

Emergency services rushed to the scene of the smash on the A5 and crash investigation teams closed the road for up to eight hours but nothing could be done to save the pair.